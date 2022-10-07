How a Ban on Russia’s Mining Giants Could Shake the Metals World

(bloomberg.com) - A possible ban on Russian supplies by the London Metal Exchange would be a seismic event for the metals industry, cutting some of the world’s biggest companies off from the main global marketplace. The exchange has yet to make a decision, but on Thursday launched a formal three-week discussion process on the possibility of banning Russian metal, potentially as soon as next month. In practice, a ban would simply mean that metal from Russia — which accounts for about 9% of global nickel production, 5% of aluminum and 4% of copper — could no longer be delivered into any warehouses around the world in the LME network, which store metal used to deliver against futures contracts when they expire.
News
Gold-suppliers focus shipments to China, Turkey; cut back supply to India
Gold-supplying banks have cut back shipments to India ahead of major festivals, in favour of China, Turkey, and other markets where better premiums are offered, as told to Reuters by bank officials and vault operators. This could create scarcity in India...
07 october 2022
Newfield recovers 4,530 ct at Tongo in FY 2022
Newfield Resources recovered 4,530 carats in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2022 from the processing of underground and surface bulk samples at the Tongo mine in Siera Leone.
07 october 2022
Price decline fueling diamond trade uncertainty
Polished trading was slower than usual in September as US economic uncertainty and the slowdown in China affected sentiment. Dealers were cautious as polished prices continued to slide, businesswire.com writes.
07 october 2022
India raises import duty on platinum to 15.4%
The Indian government has announced through a notification dated 3 October 2022 that it has raised total import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%, seeking to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum, according to a...
07 october 2022
Jewellery Arabia 2022 slated for Nov 22-26, 2022 in Bahrain
Jewellery Arabia 2022, the Middle East’s premier jewellery and watch event, is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the newly constructed Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir. The event is scheduled to take place from 22-26 November 2022, boasting...
07 october 2022