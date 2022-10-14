Note from the publisher

(diamonds.net) - The basis of business is creating products and services that add value. While creating value is the foundation of any business, capturing value is the purpose of the business. If you can’t capture value, your business is not sustainable and will fail. If no one wants to vote for your product by paying you for it, your product and business will not survive. No matter how good a product is, customers need to know what it is, how to get it, and what it costs. Even if you are the only supplier of water in the desert, people need to know where to find you. On a trip, you need to know where the next gas or charging station is. Communicating this information is the first base of marketing. Marketing can grow much more sophisticated in many ways, but never forget the fundamental added value of the product. If the product does not add value, marketing cannot make it successful.
News
India’s c&p diamond export grows 11.97% in September 2022, and rough import dips 7.06%
India’s overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 2134.91 mn in September 2022 is showing a growth of 11.97% as compared to $ 1906.72 mn for September 2021, according to data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of...
Today
MMG cries foul as armed forces garrison DRC mining lease
Armed forces recently occupied MMG’s Nambulwa mining lease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), claiming that the government-owned mining company Gécamines had signed a research contract for the area with a third party. The company said...
Today
Rio Tinto unveils iconic A$6 million Argyle Pink DiamondsTM ring
Rio Tinto has unveiled its first significant Argyle Pink DiamondsTM jewellery piece since the closure of the iconic Argyle mine in Western Australia. The A$6 mn Argyle RomanticaTM ring, handcrafted with 3.42 carats of rare pink, red and blue diamonds...
14 october 2022
Synova inaugurates revolutionary cutting and shaping facility at DMCC in Dubai
DMCC and Synova SA, the Swiss based provider of revolutionary water jet guided laser systems, have announced that Synova SA has joined DMCC’s growing community of member companies by opening a new automated diamond manufacturing facility in Almas Tower...
14 october 2022
Caledonia sets new quarterly production record at Zim gold mine
Caledonia Mining produced 21,120 ounces of gold at its Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe during the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, a record for any quarter. This was an increase of 11% on the 18,965 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of...
14 october 2022