Note from the publisher

(diamonds.net) - The basis of business is creating products and services that add value. While creating value is the foundation of any business, capturing value is the purpose of the business. If you can’t capture value, your business is not sustainable and will fail. If no one wants to vote for your product by paying you for it, your product and business will not survive. No matter how good a product is, customers need to know what it is, how to get it, and what it costs. Even if you are the only supplier of water in the desert, people need to know where to find you. On a trip, you need to know where the next gas or charging station is. Communicating this information is the first base of marketing. Marketing can grow much more sophisticated in many ways, but never forget the fundamental added value of the product. If the product does not add value, marketing cannot make it successful.