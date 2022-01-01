COLUMN-London Metal Exchange ducks Russian sanctions pressure: Andy Home

(nasdaq.com/Reuters) - It's clear the London Metal Exchange (LME) isn't going to be rushed into any decision on whether to continue accepting Russian metal against its contracts. A discussion paper on the possibility of suspending Russian brands is "an option currently under active consideration," it said. But the exchange hasn't actually decided yet whether to issue such a paper.
News
De Beers’ eighth rough diamond sale rakes in $500mln
De Beers realised $500 million from the eighth rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $492 million, a year earlier. The revenue dropped 24.3% when compared to $638 million realised during the seventh sales cycle of the year.
Today
India’s September platinum imports increase multifold due to misuse of differential import duties
India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum, as per a Reuters report. The importers registered the purchases with customs as a platinum alloy...
Today
Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine
Galiano Gold has completed metallurgical test work on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, which showed positive results, paving the way to reinstate mineral reserves at the gold mine. It said overall weighted average gold recoveries...
Today
Zim to mining companies: Pay half of the royalties in diamonds, gold, platinum
The Zimbabwe government wants mining companies to pay half of their royalties in diamonds, gold and platinum and the balance in cash as it seeks to grow its mineral reserves.
Yesterday
Lucapa receives A$3.1 mln loan repayment from Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has received another A$3.1 million tranche from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) following the National Bank of Angola's approval to repatriate the full alluvial investment loan.
Yesterday