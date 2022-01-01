COLUMN-London Metal Exchange ducks Russian sanctions pressure: Andy Home

De Beers’ eighth rough diamond sale rakes in $500mln De Beers realised $500 million from the eighth rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $492 million, a year earlier. The revenue dropped 24.3% when compared to $638 million realised during the seventh sales cycle of the year.

India’s September platinum imports increase multifold due to misuse of differential import duties India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum, as per a Reuters report. The importers registered the purchases with customs as a platinum alloy...

Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine Galiano Gold has completed metallurgical test work on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, which showed positive results, paving the way to reinstate mineral reserves at the gold mine. It said overall weighted average gold recoveries...

Zim to mining companies: Pay half of the royalties in diamonds, gold, platinum The Zimbabwe government wants mining companies to pay half of their royalties in diamonds, gold and platinum and the balance in cash as it seeks to grow its mineral reserves.