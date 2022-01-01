What Jewelers Can Learn from Luxury Giants

Implats lifts stake in RBPlat to 40.49% Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 40.49% from 40.46%. The platinum miner said it concluded agreements to acquire a further 78 253 RBPlat Shares constituting...

Gold industry commits to ‘Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles’ Convened by LBMA and World Gold Council, the gold industry has come together to sign a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles which formally expresses a shared commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable way based on...

Karo to deliver first ore to mill in July 2024 at Zim platinum project The Karo Platinum project, an opencast mine to be built in Zimbabwe, is expected to deliver its first ore to mill in July 2024. “In July 2024, we will put the first ore in mill,” Karo Mining Holdings managing director Bernard Pryor was quoted as saying...

Rio Tinto releases unaudited Q3 2022 production results The Rio Tinto Group has announced an unaudited Q3 production highlights mentioning that 138,000 tonnes of mined copper were produced in Q3 2022, registering a 10 per cent increase from Q3 2021, as per a press release from the mining major.