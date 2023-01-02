Belarus Wants To Head Kimberley Process

(jckonline.com) - Belarus, the country known for its fealty to Russian president Vladimir Putin and terrible human rights record, has asked to be approved as the 2023 Kimberley Process (KP) vice chair, according to documents seen by JCK. The vice chair is the traditional stepping stone to becoming the chair of the certification scheme, which aims to stop conflict diamonds from reaching world markets. If Belarus becomes the vice chair in 2023, it will be first in line to become the KP chair in 2024.
Israel’s polished diamond exports rose 25% in first 3 Q 2022
Israel’s diamond trade in the first three quarters of 2022 showed positive growth in polished diamond exports and imports, with only a slight rise in rough diamond exports and imports, says a press release from Israel Diamond Exchange.
Diamond magnate wins Lesotho legislative elections
A diamond magnate with no political experience has won the most votes in legislative elections, much to the shock of the country’s political establishment. The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), which was established six months ago by a 64-year-old...
"Talented woman in the mining industry - 2022": Winners received their awards
On October 7, the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation hosted an awarding ceremony, “The Talented Woman in the Mining Industry 2022”. The award was established by the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization “Women in Mining Russia (WIM)” in...
GIA Digital Diamond Dossier to Launch January 2, 2023
GIA is taking the first, important step in the digital transformation of all GIA laboratory reports. Beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023, GIA Diamond Dossier® will be available in a convenient, secure and fully digital experience. All GIA printed reports...
Petra meets FY 2022 production target
Petra Diamonds produced 3.4 million carats in the fiscal year 2022, which was in line with guidance, while its revenue grew 44% to a record $585.2 million.
