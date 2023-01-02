Belarus Wants To Head Kimberley Process

(jckonline.com) - Belarus, the country known for its fealty to Russian president Vladimir Putin and terrible human rights record, has asked to be approved as the 2023 Kimberley Process (KP) vice chair, according to documents seen by JCK. The vice chair is the traditional stepping stone to becoming the chair of the certification scheme, which aims to stop conflict diamonds from reaching world markets. If Belarus becomes the vice chair in 2023, it will be first in line to become the KP chair in 2024.