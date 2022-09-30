Platinum really is forever

DRDGold marginally increases quarterly output DRDGold’s production increased by 1% to 1,453kg in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 mainly due to a marginal increase in tonnage throughput despite yield being 0.001g/t lower at 0.203g/t. However, it said gold sold decreased by 4kg to 1,442kg...

Diamcor to auction over 5500ct from SA project Diamcor Mining has delivered 5,593 carats of rough diamonds for the company’s first tender and sale of the current quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diamonds were recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project...

Surat’s diamond manufacturing units to cut working days, extend Diwali holidays This year, Surat's diamond cutting units have extended the Diwali holidays for their workers to 25 days. Their major markets are grappling with a slowdown, and businesses is down in US and Europe, the Surat units have cut working days by almost 2...

Cora Gold receives environmental permit for Mali’s Sanankoro gold project Cora Gold has been awarded an environmental permit for the Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali, moving it closer to the project execution.