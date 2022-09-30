Platinum really is forever

(wsu.edu) - Scientists at WSU’s Institute for Shock Physics discovered something unexpected when they tested humankind’s most valuable metals to see how much pressure they could take. It turns out platinum is the only precious metal that retains its atomic structure when subjected to the kind of pressure found at the center of planet Earth, holding up better than gold.
News
DRDGold marginally increases quarterly output
DRDGold’s production increased by 1% to 1,453kg in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 mainly due to a marginal increase in tonnage throughput despite yield being 0.001g/t lower at 0.203g/t. However, it said gold sold decreased by 4kg to 1,442kg...
Today
Diamcor to auction over 5500ct from SA project
Diamcor Mining has delivered 5,593 carats of rough diamonds for the company’s first tender and sale of the current quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diamonds were recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project...
Yesterday
Surat’s diamond manufacturing units to cut working days, extend Diwali holidays
This year, Surat's diamond cutting units have extended the Diwali holidays for their workers to 25 days. Their major markets are grappling with a slowdown, and businesses is down in US and Europe, the Surat units have cut working days by almost 2...
Yesterday
Cora Gold receives environmental permit for Mali’s Sanankoro gold project
Cora Gold has been awarded an environmental permit for the Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali, moving it closer to the project execution.
Yesterday
Implats lifts stake in RBPlat to 40.49%
Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 40.49% from 40.46%. The platinum miner said it concluded agreements to acquire a further 78 253 RBPlat Shares constituting...
Yesterday