LME Takes First Step Toward Possible Russian Metal Ban

(bloomberg.com) - The London Metal Exchange is releasing a discussion paper which, according to people familiar with the matter, marks the first step towards a possible ban on new supplies of Russian metal. Any move by the LME to block Russian supplies could have a significant impact on global metals markets as the country is a major producer of aluminium, nickel and copper. Fears that sanctions could disrupt Russian nickel exports contributed to a massive short squeeze on the LME in March.