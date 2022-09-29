LME Takes First Step Toward Possible Russian Metal Ban

(bloomberg.com) - The London Metal Exchange is releasing a discussion paper which, according to people familiar with the matter, marks the first step towards a possible ban on new supplies of Russian metal. Any move by the LME to block Russian supplies could have a significant impact on global metals markets as the country is a major producer of aluminium, nickel and copper. Fears that sanctions could disrupt Russian nickel exports contributed to a massive short squeeze on the LME in March.
News
Quebec-based Groupe RSL innovates to push the diamond industry to new heights
Groupe RSL is the first company to produce a Canadian lab-grown diamond gem, at its production facility in Quebec, businesswire.com writes. The company is currently producing large diamonds for the premium jewellery market.
Today
WGC: India’s retail gold jewellery market poised to grow in the next 5 years
The World Gold Council launched a report on 28 September 2022, titled ‘Jewellery market structure’, as part of a series of in-depth analysis on the Indian gold market. The report highlights a notable shift in India’s gold jewellery market over the past...
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds completes acquisition of Thorny River project
Botswana Diamonds has completed the acquisition of the Thorny River project after it received all the regulatory approvals in South Africa.
Yesterday
Another mine dam wall collapses at SA’s disused Jagersfontein diamond mine
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province has collapsed just two weeks after a similar incident took place at the disused mine, killing one person while two are still missing. Reuters, citing an unnamed provincial...
Yesterday
Nornickel’s Board of Directors decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on November 24, 2022
Yesterday