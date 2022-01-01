India’s Younger Generations Could Be A Boon For Global Diamond Demand

Marula invests in high-grade copper mining project in Tanzania Marula Mining has entered into binding heads of agreement with Takela Mining Tanzania and has secured a 49% commercial interest in the Kinusi copper mining project, which comprises 10 granted copper mining licences in Tanzania.

ALROSA escapes EU sanctions ALROSA was not included in the final agreement on the new package of EU sanctions that was adopted on Wednesday in Brussels, EUobserver reports noting that "the EU is giving Russia carte blanche to keep selling diamonds to Antwerp and the rest of...

Anglo, EDF ink renewable energy partnership in SA Anglo American has partnered with EDF Renewables to form a jointly owned company, Envusa Energy, to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem (RREE) in South Africa.

De Beers’ eighth rough diamond sale rakes in $500mln De Beers realised $500 million from the eighth rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $492 million, a year earlier. The revenue dropped 24.3% when compared to $638 million realised during the seventh sales cycle of the year.