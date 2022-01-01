India’s Younger Generations Could Be A Boon For Global Diamond Demand

(gjepc.org) - India, and its population of 1.4 billion people, currently represents 15-20% of global jewellery demand, excluding bullion, and 5-10% of global diamond jewellery demand specifically, according to Paul Zimnisky estimates. Notably, diamonds are expected to play larger a role is India’s consumer market going forward. Zimnisky estimates that at current growth rates, India and China combined could outpace the US in terms of global diamond jewellery sales by next decade – including both natural and man-made stones.
News
Marula invests in high-grade copper mining project in Tanzania
Marula Mining has entered into binding heads of agreement with Takela Mining Tanzania and has secured a 49% commercial interest in the Kinusi copper mining project, which comprises 10 granted copper mining licences in Tanzania.
Today
ALROSA escapes EU sanctions
ALROSA was not included in the final agreement on the new package of EU sanctions that was adopted on Wednesday in Brussels, EUobserver reports noting that "the EU is giving Russia carte blanche to keep selling diamonds to Antwerp and the rest of...
Yesterday
Anglo, EDF ink renewable energy partnership in SA
Anglo American has partnered with EDF Renewables to form a jointly owned company, Envusa Energy, to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem (RREE) in South Africa.
Yesterday
De Beers’ eighth rough diamond sale rakes in $500mln
De Beers realised $500 million from the eighth rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $492 million, a year earlier. The revenue dropped 24.3% when compared to $638 million realised during the seventh sales cycle of the year.
Yesterday
India’s September platinum imports increase multifold due to misuse of differential import duties
India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum, as per a Reuters report. The importers registered the purchases with customs as a platinum alloy...
Yesterday