Natural Diamond Council Losing Almost Half Its Funding In 2023

(jckonline.com) - The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) is likely to lose half its budget in 2023, the result of Russian diamond miner Alrosa leaving the group earlier this year, the group’s CEO David Kellie said during a presentation at Facets 2022, the recent two-day conference sponsored by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC). “In February of this year, Alrosa suspended themselves from the NDC, resulting in a loss of almost half our financial resources for 2023,” he said. “This is a crisis that is coming our way for the industry and one that I hope we can discuss together as a matter of urgency.”
GSI discovers inconsistent lattice defects in CVD growth process
Recently a CVD lab-grown diamond weighing 1.547ct., emerald cut, VS1 clarity and H colour was submitted to the Gemological Science International (GSI) Mumbai Lab for Post Growth Treatment Identification, which revealed interesting results says...
Today
Royal Bafokeng Platinum extends acting CFO term
Royal Bafokeng Platinum has extended the appointment of Rotshidzwa Manenzhe as an interim chief financial officer (CFO) by three months to 31 December 2022. She was initially appointed as an interim (CFO) for six months from 3 April 2022...
Today
Lucapa commissions a stand-alone kimberlite bulk sample plant at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo joint venture partners in Angola, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, have commissioned a stand-alone kimberlite bulk sample plant (KBSP). The ASX-listed diamond miner said they have commenced processing the 15 kimberlites...
Yesterday
Petra subsidiary releases early tender results, amends offer terms
Petra Diamonds has announced early tender results and the amendment of offer terms for its subsidiary’s invitation to buy senior secured second lien notes due 2026. The group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Petra Diamonds US Treasury (PDUST) invited...
Yesterday
Arctic Lithium comes into being prior to auction for Kolmozerskoye deposit
The Arctic Lithium public company was incorporated in Monchegorsk on September 23, 2022, according to Russia’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The authorized capital of Arctic Lithium is ₽1 million. The company does not disclose the founders...
Yesterday