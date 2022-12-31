Natural Diamond Council Losing Almost Half Its Funding In 2023

(jckonline.com) - The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) is likely to lose half its budget in 2023, the result of Russian diamond miner Alrosa leaving the group earlier this year, the group’s CEO David Kellie said during a presentation at Facets 2022, the recent two-day conference sponsored by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC). “In February of this year, Alrosa suspended themselves from the NDC, resulting in a loss of almost half our financial resources for 2023,” he said. “This is a crisis that is coming our way for the industry and one that I hope we can discuss together as a matter of urgency.”