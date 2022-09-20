Russia's new gold exchange could challenge LBMA and reveal gold's 'fair' price - Matthew Piepenburg

(kitco.com) - The Moscow World Standard, an alternative to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), could end gold price manipulation and reveal the metal's fair market value, according to Matthew Piepenburg, Commercial Director at Matterhorn Asset Management. Russia is proposing its own international standard for precious metals after getting banned by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). The country's Finance Ministry said it is "critical" to create the new Moscow World Standard (MWS) to "normalize the functioning of the precious metals industry" and create an alternative to the LBMA.
News
DGCX launches new Physical Gold Futures & Spot Gold Contracts
Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced the launch of new Physical Gold Futures and Spot Gold Contracts as it continues its strategic goal of becoming the de facto gold pricing standard in the region.
Today
Mexico-focused miners bullish on silver despite price slump
Mexico-focused miners remain bullish on long-term silver prices despite the recent drop, with surging demand from key growth sectors likely to outstrip supply. Silver miners have seen margins dip as prices plummeted to US$17.77/oz at the start of September...
Today
Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage agreement with unions
Sibanye-Stillwater has reached a wage and benefits agreement with two of the three recognised unions at its South Africa Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and UASA.
Yesterday
Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine
Galiano Gold has completed metallurgical test work on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, which showed positive results, paving the way to reinstate mineral reserves at the gold mine. It said overall weighted average gold recoveries...
Yesterday
GIA scientists use diamond to unlock secrets within the Earth
GIA says that latest research finding suggests that a diamond revealed that water may exist deeper into the Earth than scientists previously believed, as per a press release from GIA. A team of researchers from GIA and other institutions were able to...
Yesterday