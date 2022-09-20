Russia's new gold exchange could challenge LBMA and reveal gold's 'fair' price - Matthew Piepenburg

DGCX launches new Physical Gold Futures & Spot Gold Contracts Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced the launch of new Physical Gold Futures and Spot Gold Contracts as it continues its strategic goal of becoming the de facto gold pricing standard in the region.

Mexico-focused miners bullish on silver despite price slump Mexico-focused miners remain bullish on long-term silver prices despite the recent drop, with surging demand from key growth sectors likely to outstrip supply. Silver miners have seen margins dip as prices plummeted to US$17.77/oz at the start of September...

Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage agreement with unions Sibanye-Stillwater has reached a wage and benefits agreement with two of the three recognised unions at its South Africa Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and UASA.

Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine Galiano Gold has completed metallurgical test work on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, which showed positive results, paving the way to reinstate mineral reserves at the gold mine. It said overall weighted average gold recoveries...