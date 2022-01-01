Only a miracle can keep the next generation of mining engineers in long-term jobs

Mastercard SpendingPulse: retail jewelry sales in the U.S. increased by 6.9% in September The volume of retail jewelry sales in the United States increased by 6.9% in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2020, and compared to September 2019, it increased by 67.7%. These data were published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information...

Petra increases payments to governments Petra Diamonds, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, paid $64.5 million to governments in the fiscal year 2022 compared to $24.4 million, a year earlier. It said the payments were made mainly in the form of corporate taxes...

Resolute eyes stake in African Gold project in Mali Resolute Mining has signed an earn-in agreement with African Gold over the Syama Shear Zone Project in southwestern Mali. Resolute, which owns and operates the neighbouring Syama Gold Mine, can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by the completion...

Sergey Ivanov meets with Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia The Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev and ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov held a working meeting. During the meeting announced in a report posted on the website of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov informed the Head of the...