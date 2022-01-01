Only a miracle can keep the next generation of mining engineers in long-term jobs

(miningmx.com) - Bar a couple of notable exceptions – such as the Rainbow Rare Earths project at Phalaborwa and the Renergen helium and gas project in the Free State province – South Africa’s junior mining and exploration industry is in dire straits. Just how dire was laid out in blunt terms at this year’s Junior Indaba conference by two of the South African mining sector’s most straight-talking participants: financial services and mining consultant Paul Miller and mining lawyer Hulme Scholes. There was none of the corporate speak typically used by mining executives on public podiums: these guys went for the jugular.
Mastercard SpendingPulse: retail jewelry sales in the U.S. increased by 6.9% in September
The volume of retail jewelry sales in the United States increased by 6.9% in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2020, and compared to September 2019, it increased by 67.7%. These data were published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information...
Today
Petra increases payments to governments
Petra Diamonds, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, paid $64.5 million to governments in the fiscal year 2022 compared to $24.4 million, a year earlier. It said the payments were made mainly in the form of corporate taxes...
Yesterday
Resolute eyes stake in African Gold project in Mali
Resolute Mining has signed an earn-in agreement with African Gold over the Syama Shear Zone Project in southwestern Mali. Resolute, which owns and operates the neighbouring Syama Gold Mine, can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by the completion...
Yesterday
Sergey Ivanov meets with Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia
The Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev and ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov held a working meeting. During the meeting announced in a report posted on the website of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov informed the Head of the...
Yesterday
Israel’s polished diamond exports rose 25% in first 3 Q 2022
Israel’s diamond trade in the first three quarters of 2022 showed positive growth in polished diamond exports and imports, with only a slight rise in rough diamond exports and imports, says a press release from Israel Diamond Exchange.
Yesterday