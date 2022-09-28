Jagersfontein mine owner Stargems says tailings facility was “safe and secure”

(miningmx.com) - The owner of the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam which burst on Sunday killing at least three people said that the assets “were safe and secure” based on a due diligence prior to buying them. According to a report by Bloomberg News, Johan Rupert’s Reinet Investments sold its stake in the Jagersfontein diamond mine and tailings facilities to Stargems Group, a Dubai-based diamond trading company. “A full due diligence was conducted prior to this acquisition showing that the assets, including the dam were safe and secure,” Stargems said in an email to the newswire. The company will offer R20m to assist the community.