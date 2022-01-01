De Beers Forevermark Backtracks On Loose Diamond Plan

(jckonline.com) - De Beers Forevermark has canceled a plan that would have seen the brand take over loose diamond distribution from its wholesale partners, after it raised an uproar from some of its retailers. “As we continue to evolve the strategy for De Beers Forevermark and listen to the feedback we have received regarding the treatment of loose diamonds within the brand, we have decided to maintain the status quo,” said Charles Stanley, president of De Beers brands, North America, in an email to the brand’s retailers. “This means you can continue to access loose De Beers Forevermark diamonds directly from our authorized suppliers and ourselves, along with the continued ability to place our diamonds in third-party semi-mounts or one of our De Beers Forevermark settings.”