De Beers Forevermark Backtracks On Loose Diamond Plan

(jckonline.com) - De Beers Forevermark has canceled a plan that would have seen the brand take over loose diamond distribution from its wholesale partners, after it raised an uproar from some of its retailers. “As we continue to evolve the strategy for De Beers Forevermark and listen to the feedback we have received regarding the treatment of loose diamonds within the brand, we have decided to maintain the status quo,” said Charles Stanley, president of De Beers brands, North America, in an email to the brand’s retailers. “This means you can continue to access loose De Beers Forevermark diamonds directly from our authorized suppliers and ourselves, along with the continued ability to place our diamonds in third-party semi-mounts or one of our De Beers Forevermark settings.”
News
Implats further boosts stake in RBPlat to 40.46%
Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 40.46% from 40.11%. The platinum miner said it concluded agreements to acquire a further 1,002,348 RBPlat Shares constituting...
Today
Chinese miner expects to invest $2 bn in Las Bambas copper mine in Peru
Chinese miner MMG Ltd expects to invest $2 billion in the next five years to expand its troubled Las Bambas copper mine in Peru and is eyeing potential acquisitions to further increase production. Las Bambas General Manager Edgardo Orderique said at...
Today
Norilsk Nickel is leading sustainability ratings
Norilsk Nickel took the first place in the rating assessing the responsibility of companies to society in the Non-Ferrous Metals and Mining category published by the AK&M rating agency. The share of Norilsk Nickel's social costs - paid salaries...
Yesterday
Gemfields boosts H1 emeralds output, revenue
Gemfields produced 19.2 million carats in the first six months of the year from the Kagem mine in Zambia compared to 10.3 million carats, a year earlier. Operations in the first half of 2022 were geared towards expediting the more fruitful sections of...
Yesterday
Kruger Diamond Traders successfully concludes its inaugural rough diamond tender in Dubai, UAE
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC recently concluded its inaugural rough diamond tender in the prestigious Almas Tower in Dubai, UAE. The tender which lasted 6 days comprised of original African mix assortments of approximately 45,000 carats. More than 150...
Yesterday