Russia’s Secret Gem Sales Are Dividing the Diamond World

(bloomberg.com) - The secretive sale of Russian diamonds, worth hundreds of millions of dollars every month, is fracturing the global trade that stretches from cutting factories in Mumbai to luxury stores on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Many in the industry refuse to deal in Russian gems following the invasion of Ukraine and after mining giant Alrosa PJSC was hit with US sanctions. But there’s a handful of Indian and Belgian buyers who are snapping up large volumes at lucrative terms, getting to pick and choose the diamonds they need while others stay away. The deals are happening quietly, even for the famously secretive diamond world.
De Beers Forevermark unveils the new additions from Forevermark Avaanti Collection
This festive season, De Beers Forevermark has added new additions to the Forevermark Avaanti collection.The new distinctive wrap design is an evocative symbol of the path already forged and the future that can still be influenced.
Today
Norilsk Nickel plans to launch Sulfur Program in Q3 2023
Norilsk Nickel plans to launch a Sulfur Program in the third quarter of 2023, according to the company's president Vladimir Potanin, who told this to journalists on Friday.
16 september 2022
FURA Gems unveils ‘Estrela De Fura’ – world’s largest gem-quality ruby ever discovered
FURA Gems Inc., the leading coloured-gemstone mining company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has announced the discovery of the world's largest gem-quality ruby ever mined at an event hosted by DMCC at their Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).
16 september 2022
Zim platinum miner in a tax row with authorities
Anglo American's platinum operation in Zimbabwe, Unki Mines has filed an urgent high court application against the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, which sought to garnish funds from the company’s local account over a royalties dispute.
16 september 2022
ICMM, PRI & UNEP issue joint statement post the Jagersfontein tailings failure
Mourning the lives lost in the incident, the co-conveners of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, the ICMM, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) issued a statement saying...
16 september 2022