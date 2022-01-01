News

DGCX collaborates with precious metals solutions firm FinMet

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has signed an agreement with FinMet Pte Ltd as it plans to introduce new gold products to its current precious metals product suite. The five-year agreement was signed by the CEO of DGCX, Ahmed Bin...

Today

Zim small-scale gold miners continue to dwarf primary producers

Zimbabwe’s small-scale gold miners continued to produce the bulk of the country’s yellow metal compared to primary producers. The Herald reports, citing data from the Zimbabwe Mining Federation (ZMF) that the small-scale miners produced 12.4...

Yesterday

BlueRock Diamonds makes board changes

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive. This follows the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.

Yesterday

Global gold demand remains stable in Q2 of 2022

The World Gold Council’s latest ‘Gold Demand Trends’ report reveals that gold demand in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948t, but thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12% compared to...

Yesterday

DMCC doubles Chinese companies over the last 5 years

DMCC has announced a doubling of Chinese companies in its Free Zone, and adding on average more than two Chinese companies a week. DMCC is home to 703 Chinese businesses, representing nearly 12% of the Chinese companies in the UAE.

Yesterday

Russia is getting frozen out as traders negotiate metals contracts

Today
Expert Reports
(mining.com/Bloomberg News) - The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? September marks the start of what’s known as “mating season,” when new contracts are negotiated, and traders and executives say there’s a growing unwillingness in western manufacturing hubs to receive new Russian metal.
Print version