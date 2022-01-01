Russia is getting frozen out as traders negotiate metals contracts

DGCX collaborates with precious metals solutions firm FinMet The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has signed an agreement with FinMet Pte Ltd as it plans to introduce new gold products to its current precious metals product suite. The five-year agreement was signed by the CEO of DGCX, Ahmed Bin...

Zim small-scale gold miners continue to dwarf primary producers Zimbabwe’s small-scale gold miners continued to produce the bulk of the country’s yellow metal compared to primary producers. The Herald reports, citing data from the Zimbabwe Mining Federation (ZMF) that the small-scale miners produced 12.4...

BlueRock Diamonds makes board changes BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive. This follows the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.

Global gold demand remains stable in Q2 of 2022 The World Gold Council’s latest ‘Gold Demand Trends’ report reveals that gold demand in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948t, but thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12% compared to...