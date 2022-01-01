Setting the Record Straight on AI

(diamonds.net) - Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for decades, many of the ways in which it works remain murky in the eyes of much of the world. And while that is not a problem for technology companies or labs such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), it can be for many consumers. The industry continues to make strides in using AI for a number of diamond-related advancements, including mining, cutting, polishing and grading. But when it comes to consumer-facing segments of the industry, such as diamond grading, several myths prevail that could ultimately harm the trust bond that’s so important to the trade. And like most myths, what people believe to be true and what the truth is can often be two very different things.