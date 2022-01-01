Shanghai's nickel twist risks more market fracture: Andy Home

(marketscreener.com/Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) controversial suspension of its nickel contract in March didn't just impact trading in London. In the immediate aftermath of the LME intervention, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was forced to suspend its nickel contract for two days and has arguably suffered even greater damage. LME nickel volumes have unsurprisingly slumped since March with activity in August down 47% on the same month last year. But ShFE nickel volumes have fallen harder, collapsing 74% year-on-year in August and dropping by 70% over the first eight months of 2022.
