After nearly going bust, the future couldn’t look any brighter for Gemfields

(miningmx.com) - When three of South Africa’s wealthiest families engage in some discreet business dealings, it’s perhaps worth taking a second look. In September last year, Christo Wiese sold his 13.72% stake in Gemfields, a Johannesburg- and London-listed mining business founded by mining supremo Brian Gilbertson and now run by his son, Sean. The buyer was Assore, an investment company owned by the octogenarian geologist Des Sacco whose father, Guido, was a founder of South Africa’s manganese fields, dating back to the 1920s. What, though, is Assore doing establishing a beachhead in Gemfields, an investment it has since extended to 26.6%?
