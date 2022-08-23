News
DMCC to host the ICA Annual Congress in Dubai
DMCC has signed an agreement with the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA) that will see the two entities hold the ICA Annual Congress 2023 in Dubai. The Congress, scheduled from 15 to 17 February 2023 at DMCC’s Almas Conference...
Today
Bank issues force Grib to postpone rough auction
Grib Diamonds says it's been forced to postpone its rough auction in Dubai next month after a correspondent bank blocked payments from some buyers. The Antwerp-based company, which sells diamonds from a Russian mine, told customers it had canceled...
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers 29th +100 ct diamond at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 131-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola. The stone is the 29th +100 carat diamond ever recovered from Lulo and the fourth +100 carat diamond recovered at the mine this...
Yesterday
Jewellery sales in China rises up 5.4% in August 2022
Jewellery sales in the China in August 2022 continued to perform positively like the previous month, as the Chinese government gradually moved to relax strict Covid regulations during the month.
Yesterday
UBS pessimistic forecast on the gold exchange rate
The rise in the price of gold to 1,680 US dollars per troy ounce is a negative signal for both the yellow metal and silver, according to a report by UBS Group AG. One of the largest Swiss financial holdings, which provides a wide range of financial services...
Yesterday
Diamonds are Forever
They’re also my answer to a friend’s question recently posed to me. “Suppose you had to teach a semester-long class,” he began. “So far, so good,” I’m thinking. “Using examples from only one object.” “That’s a lot harder,” I chew on the problem. “What would it be?” he asks. It wasn’t but a moment before I hit on my answer. A typical semester includes about fourteen weeks of instruction.
How much economics could I teach, using only diamonds for illustration? Pretty far, I think, and far enough. Here’s a quick whirlwind tour—fourteen topics, fourteen weeks. I’d have to teach the class to flesh out the details, but this is a start.