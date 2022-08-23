Diamonds are Forever

DMCC to host the ICA Annual Congress in Dubai DMCC has signed an agreement with the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA) that will see the two entities hold the ICA Annual Congress 2023 in Dubai. The Congress, scheduled from 15 to 17 February 2023 at DMCC’s Almas Conference...

Bank issues force Grib to postpone rough auction Grib Diamonds says it's been forced to postpone its rough auction in Dubai next month after a correspondent bank blocked payments from some buyers. The Antwerp-based company, which sells diamonds from a Russian mine, told customers it had canceled...

Lucapa recovers 29th +100 ct diamond at Lulo Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 131-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola. The stone is the 29th +100 carat diamond ever recovered from Lulo and the fourth +100 carat diamond recovered at the mine this...

Jewellery sales in China rises up 5.4% in August 2022 Jewellery sales in the China in August 2022 continued to perform positively like the previous month, as the Chinese government gradually moved to relax strict Covid regulations during the month.