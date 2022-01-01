News

Saudi Arabia discovers gold and copper deposits in Madinah

Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of new sites for gold and copper ore deposits in the Madinah region. The Saudi Geological Survey represented by the Survey and Mineral Exploration Centre said that the discoveries of gold deposits were in Aba...

Today

Career fair powered by GIA returns to Carlsbad

As the leading steward of gemological research, education and laboratory services, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), hosts the largest career fair in the gem and jewelry industry. At Career Fair - Powered by GIA in Carlsbad, California...

Today

Teichmann boosts stake in BlueRock Diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds’ major shareholder Teichmann has raised its stake in the diamond company from 16.72% to 35.46%, according to a note published by the London Stock Exchange.

Yesterday

Sarine releases Meteorite™ Plus – a revolutionary addition to Galaxy®Scanners

Sarine has released a new revolutionary model of the Galaxy® systems - the Meteorite™ Plus. The Meteorite™ Plus system embodies a completely innovative solution to the need to enable cost-effective high-speed and high-accuracy scanning for optimised...

Yesterday

Tertiary engages First Quantum over Zambia copper exploration projects

Tertiary Minerals has signed a technical cooperation agreement with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) in connection with two of its copper exploration projects in Zambia. Company executive chairperson Patrick Cheetham said the agreement will effectively...

Yesterday

Reduced Russia, scrap supply not enough to halt increase in platinum surplus for 2022

Today
Expert Reports

(miningmx.com) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) increased its forecast platinum surplus for 2022 to 974,000 ounces following a second quarter surplus of 349,000 oz. The deterioration in the forecast came despite declines in metal supply from Russia and from the recycling sector which was affected by semi-conductor shortages.

The WPIC said in a second quarter report today that the reduction in exchange traded funds (ETF) holdings and exchange stocks also outweighed the benefits of resilient automotive, jewellery and industrial sector demand.

Concerns about global recession, rising interest rates and weaker commodity prices affected investor sentiment. ETF holdings contracted by 89,000 oz albeit significantly less than in the previous quarter. Following this trend, ETF holdings are expected to continue to fall in 2022, declining by a total of 550,000 oz, the council said.

Print version