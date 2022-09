Some EU States push for Russian diamond ban The European Union must stop importing diamonds from Russia, five of the bloc's 27 countries said in a joint proposal seen by Reuters. The EU, which has so far implemented six rounds of sanctions since Russia needs unanimity to agree any such ban...

Two people still missing after collapse of dam wall at SA disused diamond mine Two people are reportedly still missing following the collapse of a dam wall at the Jagersfontein diamond mine. One person died from the deluge, which also damaged property and polluted rivers.

Glencore to acquire Newmont’s stake In MARA project Glencore International AG and Newmont Corporation announced they have reached an agreement in which Glencore will acquire Newmont’s 18.75% shareholding in the MARA Project. Following completion of the transaction, Glencore will own 43.75% of...

Zeb Nickel drilling reveals high gold mineralisation at SA project Zeb Nickel has found the presence of anomalously high gold mineralisation on the Zebediela Project in Limpopo South Africa. It said gold mineralisation on the project is related to the Pietersburg Greenstone Belt, which hosts the historical Eersteling...