Building materials for the visitor center and equipment for processing the gifts of the tundra - in Taimyr

(porarctic.ru) - In early September, the barge with the Angara tugboat set off from the Valek pier to the Taimyr village of Ust-Avam. The barge is carrying a new batch of building materials for the visitor center and two refrigerated units for the needs of the local community to store deer meat, fish and wild plants.

Also, in the first week of September, two modules for the future workshop for processing tundra gifts and a pile foundation arrived at the port of Dudinka. The cargo was sent for safekeeping in Dudinka for the time of resolving issues with a land plot for the construction of a workshop.

In August, the first batch of building materials worth more than 3 million rubles for the visitor center was delivered to Ust-Avam.

The construction of a visitor center for the development of tourism, which will create jobs for representatives of the indigenous peoples of Taimyr, as well as the creation of processing facilities for the production of meat, fish and wild plants are part of the program to support the indigenous population of the peninsula, which is being implemented by Norilsk Nickel. This will create permanent and seasonal jobs in the village and in the Taimyr tundra. The Arctic Development Project Office is the construction operator.