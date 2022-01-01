News

Interros Group run by Vladimir Potanin presented its business program at the Eastern Economic Forum

The major task for Interros will be the presentation and popularization of its project to build a new world-class resort in Kamchatka - the Three Volcanoes Park, as media reports say. The industrial group of Vladimir Potanin is convinced that the construction...

Norilsk Nickel to complete construction of a village on Taimyr in 2026

Andrey Grachev, Vice President of the company, spoke about this today at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, saying that the village will be designed for 600-700 residents.

De Beers receives R4bn from Standard Bank for Venetia underground project

The Standard Bank has provided R4 billion of the R10 billion syndicated debt funding package needed by De Beers to transform the Venetia diamond mine from an open-pit to an underground operation.

Eastern Economic Forum: Norilsk Nickel on its work in the Arctic

Andrey Grachev, Vice-President of MMC Norilsk Nickel, who spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum session on investments in the Arctic, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta about the company's work in the region, saying that Norilsk Nickel primarily invests in production...

Hong Kong jewellery sales rose 28.3 % in July

According to Hong Kong Government data, jewellery sales in HK further strengthened in July, due to improving market conditions and consumer spending. As per the city’s Census and Statistics Department, retail sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and...

Building materials for the visitor center and equipment for processing the gifts of the tundra - in Taimyr

(porarctic.ru) - In early September, the barge with the Angara tugboat set off from the Valek pier to the Taimyr village of Ust-Avam. The barge is carrying a new batch of building materials for the visitor center and two refrigerated units for the needs of the local community to store deer meat, fish and wild plants.

Also, in the first week of September, two modules for the future workshop for processing tundra gifts and a pile foundation arrived at the port of Dudinka. The cargo was sent for safekeeping in Dudinka for the time of resolving issues with a land plot for the construction of a workshop.

In August, the first batch of building materials worth more than 3 million rubles for the visitor center was delivered to Ust-Avam.

The construction of a visitor center for the development of tourism, which will create jobs for representatives of the indigenous peoples of Taimyr, as well as the creation of processing facilities for the production of meat, fish and wild plants are part of the program to support the indigenous population of the peninsula, which is being implemented by Norilsk Nickel. This will create permanent and seasonal jobs in the village and in the Taimyr tundra. The Arctic Development Project Office is the construction operator.

