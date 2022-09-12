Implats to smoke out Northam’s intentions for RBPlat after saying it would close bid in weeks

Petra realises $102.9 mln from first tender of FY 2023 Petra Diamonds has raked in $102.9 million from 520,011 carats sold at its first tender of the fiscal year (FY) 2023. The diamond miner sold a high proportion of high-value gem-quality single stones particularly from the Cullinan Mine, in South...

Diamond Fields discovers new gold zone at Burkina Faso project Diamond Fields Resources recently completed the initial drilling programme at its now renamed Cascades Gold Project in Burkina Faso, which shows that it has an indicated gold resource of 264,000 ounces (oz) of gold at 1.52 grams per tonne.

585*GOLD increases watch sales by launching new brands The 585*ZOLOTOY chain is expanding its range of watches, including through the conclusion of new supply contracts with global brands. Analysts predict a drop in retail sales in the Russian market as a whole by the end of 2022 to 34%, albeit with...

HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE conclude successfully The physical shows of the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE drew to a successful close, as per a press release from HKTDC. This year's fairs adopted the new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, attracting more than 6,200 industry...