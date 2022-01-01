What Kimberley Process Certification Does—And Doesn’t—Guarantee

(jckonline.com) - Despite calls from the Ukraine’s KP rep and a handful of Western countries to label Russian diamonds as “conflict,” the certification scheme declined even to take up the matter at its June intersessional in Gaborone, Botswana. While substantive action on that topic was never expected, the KP’s generally static nature has led normally supportive governments to question its continued relevance. At the Initiatives in Arts and Culture’s gold and diamond conference, held July 18–20 in New York City, I spoke with World Diamond Council (WDC) president Edward Asscher (pictured) about that and related issues. The WDC represents the industry in front of the KP. Not everyone will agree with what Asscher—or I—say here. While Asscher is far less of a KP skeptic than I am, we both agreed that it only guarantees certain things, and concerned companies should look beyond its rather limited scope. And his mention of a possible “KP 2” was surprising.
News
DMCC’s DDE hosts unveiling of one of world’s largest flawless pink diamonds
DMCC hosted the unveiling of one of the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds, the “Williamson Pink Star” on 5, Sept at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).
Today
International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 in Moscow
The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 was held on August 31 - September 3 in Moscow. On the sidelines of the congress, representatives of regulatory authorities and key business players of the EAEU jewelry industry discussed the export of...
Today
Interros Group run by Vladimir Potanin presented its business program at the Eastern Economic Forum
The major task for Interros will be the presentation and popularization of its project to build a new world-class resort in Kamchatka - the Three Volcanoes Park, as media reports say. The industrial group of Vladimir Potanin is convinced that the construction...
Yesterday
Norilsk Nickel to complete construction of a village on Taimyr in 2026
Andrey Grachev, Vice President of the company, spoke about this today at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, saying that the village will be designed for 600-700 residents.
Yesterday
De Beers receives R4bn from Standard Bank for Venetia underground project
The Standard Bank has provided R4 billion of the R10 billion syndicated debt funding package needed by De Beers to transform the Venetia diamond mine from an open-pit to an underground operation.
Yesterday