The State of India

(diamonds.net) - When demand slides, India’s diamond industry faces its fair share of challenges. As the largest manufacturing center, accounting for an estimated 90% of global polished goods, it is the market maker: How it buys rough and sells polished sets the tone for the rest of the trade. With both rough supply and polished demand declining in recent months, diamond cutters are navigating a complex market dynamic. Geopolitical uncertainty, a slowdown in China due to its strict Covid-19 policies, and the seasonal summer lull in the US and Europe have led to a softening in appetites for diamonds. Meanwhile, when Russian production dropped out of the market around March, volume fell. These forces have balanced each other out to some extent. If polished demand were as robust as a year ago, there would be more severe shortages, which would support polished prices, many have observed. Instead, prices have weakened, and there are still large quantities of polished inventory available.