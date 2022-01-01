The State of India

(diamonds.net) - When demand slides, India’s diamond industry faces its fair share of challenges. As the largest manufacturing center, accounting for an estimated 90% of global polished goods, it is the market maker: How it buys rough and sells polished sets the tone for the rest of the trade. With both rough supply and polished demand declining in recent months, diamond cutters are navigating a complex market dynamic. Geopolitical uncertainty, a slowdown in China due to its strict Covid-19 policies, and the seasonal summer lull in the US and Europe have led to a softening in appetites for diamonds. Meanwhile, when Russian production dropped out of the market around March, volume fell. These forces have balanced each other out to some extent. If polished demand were as robust as a year ago, there would be more severe shortages, which would support polished prices, many have observed. Instead, prices have weakened, and there are still large quantities of polished inventory available.
News
585*GOLD increases watch sales by launching new brands
The 585*ZOLOTOY chain is expanding its range of watches, including through the conclusion of new supply contracts with global brands. Analysts predict a drop in retail sales in the Russian market as a whole by the end of 2022 to 34%, albeit with...
Today
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE conclude successfully
The physical shows of the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE drew to a successful close, as per a press release from HKTDC. This year's fairs adopted the new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, attracting more than 6,200 industry...
Today
Dam wall collapses at South Africa’s disused Jagersfontein diamond mine
A dam at South Africa’s abandoned Jagersfontein diamond mine collapsed early Sunday, prompting a deluge that damaged property and killed at least three people.
Yesterday
Anglo Platinum revises production guidance
Anglo American Platinum has revised its 2022 refined production guidance as its quality assurance processes detected the delivery of sub-standard materials for the Polokwane smelter rebuild in South Africa. It is now expected to produce between 3.7 million...
Yesterday
Burgundy Diamond Mines recovers fancy yellow diamond at Ellendale
Burgundy Diamond Mines (BDM) has recovered its first diamond at the Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia, as reported in The Market Herald. BDM’s Managing Director Peter Ravenscroft said it was pleasing to see progress on its strategy...
Yesterday