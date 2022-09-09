How diamonds will enable Anglo to make a market for Woodsmith fertiliser product

Burgundy Diamond Mines recovers fancy yellow diamond at Ellendale Burgundy Diamond Mines (BDM) has recovered its first diamond at the Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia, as reported in The Market Herald. BDM’s Managing Director Peter Ravenscroft said it was pleasing to see progress on its strategy...

Si6 Metals identifies possible nickel-sulphide deposits in Botswana Si6 Metals says soil samples taken from Maibele East and Mashambe prospects in Botswana showed high levels of copper, zinc and nickel suggesting the possibility of nickel-sulphide deposits.

Diamonds: new opportunities for Russian private investors A special session “Diamonds as an Investment Tool” was held on the sidelines of the Moscow Financial Forum. The discussion participated by the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Bank of Russia, ALROSA and leading commercial...

Botswana Diamonds issues new ordinary shares to raise working capital Botswana Diamonds has issued 47 million ordinary shares of £0.0025 each at the exercise price of 0.60 pence per new share. It said proceeds the exercise of £282,000 will be used for additional working capital.