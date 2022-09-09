How diamonds will enable Anglo to make a market for Woodsmith fertiliser product

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American’s experience marketing diamonds through its decades-long association with De Beers would be invaluable as it seeks to make a market for Woodsmith, a proposed mineral fertiliser project. Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo, said in an interview with the Financial Mail last month that although seemingly disparate, Woodsmith’s polyhalite and diamonds have similarities.
News
Burgundy Diamond Mines recovers fancy yellow diamond at Ellendale
Burgundy Diamond Mines (BDM) has recovered its first diamond at the Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia, as reported in The Market Herald. BDM’s Managing Director Peter Ravenscroft said it was pleasing to see progress on its strategy...
Today
Si6 Metals identifies possible nickel-sulphide deposits in Botswana
Si6 Metals says soil samples taken from Maibele East and Mashambe prospects in Botswana showed high levels of copper, zinc and nickel suggesting the possibility of nickel-sulphide deposits.
Today
Diamonds: new opportunities for Russian private investors
A special session “Diamonds as an Investment Tool” was held on the sidelines of the Moscow Financial Forum. The discussion participated by the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Bank of Russia, ALROSA and leading commercial...
09 september 2022
Botswana Diamonds issues new ordinary shares to raise working capital
Botswana Diamonds has issued 47 million ordinary shares of £0.0025 each at the exercise price of 0.60 pence per new share. It said proceeds the exercise of £282,000 will be used for additional working capital.
09 september 2022
Kruger Diamond Traders to hold diamond tender in DMCC
On September 24-29, 2022, Kruger Diamond Traders will hold its first tender in the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center (DMCC). The company also decided to open a second tender company in DMCC. Kruger Diamond Traders has been one of the leading suppliers...
09 september 2022