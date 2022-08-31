Angola eyes becoming the world’s largest diamond producer in five years

(miningmx.com) - Angola, long viewed as “elephant country” by geologists searching for major diamond strikes, is finally getting the exploration attention it deserves after a radical transformation of its mining policy. The reforms are pulling diamond explorers back into the country. Over the past year, mining majors Rio Tinto and De Beers have returned to explore for the “holy grail” of a major kimberlite deposit matching existing mines like Venetia. De Beers’ parent, Anglo American Corporation, is also back in Angola looking for copper and nickel. According to Angolan state-owned diamond mining company Endiama GM Pedro Galiano, these are likely to be followed by private investors from China and Dubai, who he says are “interested” at this stage.
News
Nornickel starts work to build fist apartment buildings under the Norilsk renovation programme
The programme will see the first two cast-in-situ concrete nine-storey buildings completed in late 2024. In charge of construction is Polar Division’s project office for the Norilsk comprehensive development initiatives. Together with regional and municipal...
Yesterday
"585*GOLDEN" compiled a rating of resorts with the highest seasonal sales
Analysts of the 585*ZOLOTOY network have compiled a rating of Russian resort cities in which jewelry sales doubled and higher in the summer of 2022. Summer seasonality (the ratio of sales volumes in summer relative to winter) this year was especially...
Yesterday
Australian scientists on the verge of creating cheap liquid platinum catalyst
Australian scientists have found a way to use platinum dissolved in gallium to create a cheap industrial catalyst, according to labnews.co.uk.
Yesterday
ALROSA releases its Sustainability Report for 2021
ALROSA has published its annual Sustainability Report, which discloses the performance of the company and its subsidiaries for 2019-2021 in terms of human capital development, environmental protection, regional development, occupational health and safety...
Yesterday
Newfield secures $55 mln to develop Sierra Leone’s Tongo diamond mine
Newfield Resources has entered into a $55 million equity funding facility with SBC Global Investment Fund to advance the company’s Tongo diamond mine in Sierra Leone towards commercial production.
31 august 2022