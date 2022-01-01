Sibanye-Stillwater to be more circumspect of M&A following rocketing metal prices

(miningmx.com) - Sibanye-Stillwater has taken a circumspect approach to merger and acquisition activity following an increase in battery metal prices, said CEO Neal Froneman. Commenting in the group’s interim results announcement, Froneman said that “the significant increase in battery metal prices since early 2021 has required a more cautious approach to M&A growth”.
