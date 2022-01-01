News

Norilsk Nickel makes proposals to improve the country's tax legislation

Speaking at the session “Current Issues of Improving Legislation on Advanced Development Territories of the Far East” at the Eastern Economic Forum, Andrey Grachev, Vice President for Federal and Regional Programs of Norilsk Nickel made two proposals...

Norilsk Nickel: Russia must remain committed to green economy and carbon neutrality

Dmitry Pristanskov, Vice President for Government Relations and Management of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, speaking during the Eastern Economic Forum at the panel discussion "Energy of Green Markets in Asia" said that despite the fact that some...

ALROSA is not yet discussing a deal for the sale of rough to Gokhran

ALROSA is not yet discussing a deal for the sale of rough diamonds to Gokhran, which could guarantee a full workload for the company’s mining units and support financial performance against the backdrop of US sanctions that hindered its diamond sales...

WPIC: Excess platinum imports by China spur shortages elsewhere

Stronger than expected shipments of platinum to China in the first half of the year spurred shortages elsewhere as supply declined from mines and also recycling, according to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC). The platinum market was...

DMCC’s DDE hosts unveiling of one of world’s largest flawless pink diamonds

DMCC hosted the unveiling of one of the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds, the “Williamson Pink Star” on 5, Sept at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).

Sibanye-Stillwater to be more circumspect of M&A following rocketing metal prices

(miningmx.com) - Sibanye-Stillwater has taken a circumspect approach to merger and acquisition activity following an increase in battery metal prices, said CEO Neal Froneman. Commenting in the group’s interim results announcement, Froneman said that “the significant increase in battery metal prices since early 2021 has required a more cautious approach to M&A growth”.

