Froneman calls on Govt to provide military support in effort to stem scourge of ‘zama-zamas’

(miningmx.com) - Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater said today that the increased incidence of illegal mining in South Africa, perpetrated by people referred to locally as ‘zama-zamas’, required the support of the country’s military. “It is a tremendous problem. It is very unfortunate that it’s a problem that only gets recognised for the reasons of some young girls being raped. That’s a tragic incident in its own right,” he said. There was a national outcry after it emerged that eight models were raped on July 28 when a television crew filming a music video at a mine dump near Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, was attacked by heavily armed men. A mob subsequently attacked alleged illegal miners with machetes, golf clubs and hammers following the incident. South Africa’s Police Services appeared helpless to intervene throughout.