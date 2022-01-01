Froneman calls on Govt to provide military support in effort to stem scourge of ‘zama-zamas’

(miningmx.com) - Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater said today that the increased incidence of illegal mining in South Africa, perpetrated by people referred to locally as ‘zama-zamas’, required the support of the country’s military. “It is a tremendous problem. It is very unfortunate that it’s a problem that only gets recognised for the reasons of some young girls being raped. That’s a tragic incident in its own right,” he said. There was a national outcry after it emerged that eight models were raped on July 28 when a television crew filming a music video at a mine dump near Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, was attacked by heavily armed men. A mob subsequently attacked alleged illegal miners with machetes, golf clubs and hammers following the incident. South Africa’s Police Services appeared helpless to intervene throughout.
News
Phillips announces The Geneva Sessions, the first online fuction curated by Phillips’ watch specialists in Geneva
Phillips announced highlights from The Geneva Sessions, the first online auction to have been curated by Phillips’ watch specialists in Geneva. Comprised of over 50 lots, this tightly curated selection of timepieces will include highlights by Patek Philippe...
Today
Scientists make nanodiamonds out of plastic bottles
A team of German and French researchers have designed an intriguing experiment in order to find out more about the conditions in the ice giant planets, Neptune and Uranus. They fired extremely powerful laser flashes at a film of PET plastic – the same...
Today
Botswana receives a five-year prospecting licence in South Africa
Botswana Diamonds has been awarded a five-year prospecting licence on the ground containing the Reivilo cluster of kimberlites in the Barkley West area of South Africa.
Yesterday
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open on 7 September
The 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, will...
Yesterday
Fatal incident at the Gahcho Kué Mine
De Beers Group confirmed that an employee from a contractor partner company succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kué Mine on 1 September. The circumstances around what happened are under investigation by the appropriate authorities...
Yesterday