Keeping miners honest is tougher than it seems

(miningmx.com) - Environmental, social and governance concerns (ESG) has become a handy slogan in company boardrooms and marketing departments. Critics say corporates pay mere lip service to ESG and deceive shareholders and the broader public about their green credentials – a practice called greenwashing. Tracey Davies, founder of the non-profit shareholder activist group Just Share, says amid all the hype about ESG, it boils down to responsible business practices. “Greenwashing can be as nuanced and complex as ESG itself. The fact that a company is guilty of greenwashing doesn’t necessarily mean it is doing nothing right – it could just be overstating its efforts and progress.”
News
‘This was horrific’ – SA president on collapsed dam wall at disused diamond mine
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the collapse of a dam wall at a disused diamond mine in Jagersfontein, Free State was horrific. One person died, while four are still missing following the accident, which also caused massive destruction of...
Yesterday
Petra Diamonds more than doubles adjusted EBITDA
Petra Diamonds’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 103% to $264.9 million for the year ended 30 June 2022 from the previous year’s 130.2 million, reflecting positive operational leverage...
Yesterday
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. retail sales expected to grow 7.1% this holiday season
This holiday season, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive are expected to increase 7.1% year over year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast. This includes anticipated jewelry sales growth this year by 2.2% over...
Yesterday
India’s gold industry requires a self-regulatory organization
India’s gold industry has evolved and matured over recent years. Initiatives have been taken to create greater cohesion and consistency, improve compliance and foster confidence. That is why the time is right to establish a self-regulatory organisation...
Yesterday
Petra realises $102.9 mln from first tender of FY 2023
Petra Diamonds has raked in $102.9 million from 520,011 carats sold at its first tender of the fiscal year (FY) 2023. The diamond miner sold a high proportion of high-value gem-quality single stones particularly from the Cullinan Mine, in South...
13 september 2022