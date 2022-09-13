Keeping miners honest is tougher than it seems

(miningmx.com) - Environmental, social and governance concerns (ESG) has become a handy slogan in company boardrooms and marketing departments. Critics say corporates pay mere lip service to ESG and deceive shareholders and the broader public about their green credentials – a practice called greenwashing. Tracey Davies, founder of the non-profit shareholder activist group Just Share, says amid all the hype about ESG, it boils down to responsible business practices. “Greenwashing can be as nuanced and complex as ESG itself. The fact that a company is guilty of greenwashing doesn’t necessarily mean it is doing nothing right – it could just be overstating its efforts and progress.”