Russian Diamonds Are Quietly Flowing Again After Sanctions Chaos

(bloomberg.com) - The panic that gripped the diamond world this year is starting to unwind as sanctioned Russian mining giant Alrosa PJSC has quietly revived exports to near pre-war levels. Alrosa accounts for about a third of global rough-diamond supply, and the $80 billion industry was thrown into turmoil as cutters, polishers and traders hunted for ways to keep buying from Russia while their banks couldn’t or wouldn’t finance payments. The sudden shortage of stones sent diamond prices surging, especially for the smaller and cheaper gems that Alrosa specializes in. Now, after months of paralysis when it was hit with US sanctions, Alrosa is back selling more than $250 million of diamonds a month, with sales currently only about $50 to $100 million a month below pre-war levels, according to people familiar with the matter. The sales have restarted as some Indian banks become more comfortable with how to facilitate transactions in currencies other than US dollars, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
News
Impala Platinum, SA trade minister conclude framework agreement for Royal Bafokeng Platinum acquisition
Impala Platinum (Implats) has concluded a framework agreement with South Africa trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel regarding the proposed acquisition of all outstanding shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) that...
Today
Richemont, FARFETCH and Alabbar cement partnership to advance the digitalisation of the luxury Industry
Richemont, FARFETCH and Symphony Global, one of the investment vehicles of Mohamed Alabbar, announced a landmark transaction towards the digitalisation of the luxury industry, with the acquisition by FARFETCH and Alabbar of a 47.5% and 3.2% stake...
Today
Galane boosts output at SA gold mine
Galane Gold Galaxy produced 5,489 ounces of gold at its Galaxy mine in South Africa in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3,236 ounces, a year earlier. Galaxy gold is situated 45 km west of the provincial capital of Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga...
Today
The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) 2022 Congress to be held September 23-25 in Shenzhen, China
ICA Congress 2022 with the theme of “Colorful World, Shining China” will be held in Shenzhen China and will include a live event for Chinese attendees and a virtual presentation for global participants.
Today
Zambia exploration shows significant copper anomalies - African Pioneer
African Pioneer says Portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) assay results for the first two batches of soil samples over targets within four Zambian exploration licences resulted in significant copper anomalies. First Quantum is undertaking exploration...
Yesterday