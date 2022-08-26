Why now is a good time to buy diamond miners

(moneyweek.com) - “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” sang Marilyn Monroe in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. And who, regardless of gender, wouldn’t want to own the renowned Pink Star diamond? This stunning 59.6-carat (the industry’s diamond weight measurement unit: one carat equals 200 milligrams) gemstone sold at auction in 2017 for $71m, the highest price ever paid for a jewel. However, stockmarket-listed diamond shares could also be a great friends for investors. To understand why, let’s start at the beginning.
Nornickel presents IN’HUB inventive projects at TECHNOPROM-2022 Forum
Nornickel presented the projects of participants in the IN’HUB invention and technology competition held at the Technoprom-2022 exhibition. The contestants demonstrated their development projects to potential investors and customers. The Technoprom-2022...
Diavik says reported 30,000-litre spill came from pipeline test
The NWT’s Diavik diamond mine says a 30,000-litre spill reported at the mine last weekend was associated with a test and entirely contained within one of its pits. The spill occurred on the morning of Saturday, August 20 according to a preliminary entry...
Krasnoyarsk hosts first regional Youth Forum "Siberian Argish"
Krasnoyarsk hosts the first Youth Forum "Siberian Argish" bringing togerther Siberian indigenous peoples. All meeting platforms are united by one theme, which is culture, languages and traditions of indigenous peoples, according to a Taimyr...
26 august 2022
Sibanye Stillwater’s H1 core earnings dip to $1.5bn as PGMs, gold output fall
Sibanye Stillwater’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.5 billion for the period under review was only 19% lower than the adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion for the second half of 2021, although...
26 august 2022
Tanzania Q2 diamond output drops
Tanzania's diamond production dropped by 41% in the second quarter of 2022, according to media reports citing the country’s central bank. Dow Jones reports that data released by the Bank of Tanzania on Wednesday showed that diamond output eased...
26 august 2022