Canada Nickel Company confirmed discovery at Deloro property

Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced assay results at its Deloro property, which confirm the second significant discovery from the Company's newly acquired properties.

Today

Russian Finance Ministry: Attempts to question Russia's full compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme are unfounded and speculative

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation commenting on an article published in the New York Times said that Russia has always been and remains an exclusively responsible participant in the Kimberley Process and attempts to question Russia's...

Yesterday

Sibanye-Stillwater projects lower first-half earnings

Dual-listed Sibanye-Stillwater is expecting its earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to be between 26 US cents and 29 US cents compared with EPS and HEPS of 58 US cents...

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds H1 revenue up marginally, maintains production guidance

Gem Diamonds' revenue rose 2.36% in the first half of 2022 to $99.6 million compared to $97.3 million in the second half of 2021. The increase in revenue was due to strong demand and robust prices.

Yesterday

Sarine rolls out e-Grading™ for diamond manufacturers enabling in-house diamond grading

Sarine Technologies Ltd has rolled out its AI-based e-Grading™ to the midstream manufacturing segment of the diamond supply chain, enabling objective, accurate, consistent automated grading directly on-site, concurrent with the completion of the polishing...

Yesterday

The London Metals Exchange has banned Russian nickel from UK warehouses. Does that mean more upside for prices?

Today
(stockhead.com.au) - The LME has finally moved to ban Russian nickel from being sold into UK warehouses. Experts say the move could put additional upwards pressure on prices. The need for nickel to feed the EV industry will support higher prices long term: Poseidon Nickel’s Peter Harold.
