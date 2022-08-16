News

Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results

Caracal Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya produced 746 oz of gold during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1,266 oz in the first quarter of the year.

SA police probe marketing, valuation of Alexkor diamonds

South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the premises of diamond company Alexander Bay Diamonds – previously known as Scarlet Sky Investments with the assistance of the Hawks.

Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation have completed all the conditions precedent related to the sale of their joint 100% interest in Bokoni Platinum Mines to a wholly owned subsidiary...

Zim first half gold deliveries improve

Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) rose just above 60% to 15,972.52 kg in the first half of 2022 compared to 9,954.67 kg during the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

LDJS 2022 concludes on a huge success note

India’s Biggest Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery Show (LDJS 2022) for Indian and international jewellers saw more than 25,000 visitors during the 4-day exhibition.

Russia Fights Efforts to Declare It an Exporter of ‘Blood Diamonds’

(nytimes.com) - Russian diamonds have for years been popular with American jewelers weary of the taint of diamonds from African mines — even those far from conflict areas — that consumers could confuse for blood diamonds. But the debate over Russian diamonds is exposing an often-overlooked reality about the effort to rein in the murky $80 billion global diamond industry, which commercializes the deepest of emotions and has spent years working to reassure people that its gems are trustworthy through Kimberley Process certification.
