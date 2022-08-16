Russia Fights Efforts to Declare It an Exporter of ‘Blood Diamonds’

News
Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results
Caracal Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya produced 746 oz of gold during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1,266 oz in the first quarter of the year.
Today
SA police probe marketing, valuation of Alexkor diamonds
South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the premises of diamond company Alexander Bay Diamonds – previously known as Scarlet Sky Investments with the assistance of the Hawks.
Today
Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation have completed all the conditions precedent related to the sale of their joint 100% interest in Bokoni Platinum Mines to a wholly owned subsidiary...
Today
Zim first half gold deliveries improve
Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) rose just above 60% to 15,972.52 kg in the first half of 2022 compared to 9,954.67 kg during the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).
Today
LDJS 2022 concludes on a huge success note
India’s Biggest Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery Show (LDJS 2022) for Indian and international jewellers saw more than 25,000 visitors during the 4-day exhibition.
Yesterday