Russia Fights Efforts to Declare It an Exporter of ‘Blood Diamonds’

Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results Caracal Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya produced 746 oz of gold during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1,266 oz in the first quarter of the year.

SA police probe marketing, valuation of Alexkor diamonds South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the premises of diamond company Alexander Bay Diamonds – previously known as Scarlet Sky Investments with the assistance of the Hawks.

Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation have completed all the conditions precedent related to the sale of their joint 100% interest in Bokoni Platinum Mines to a wholly owned subsidiary...

Zim first half gold deliveries improve Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) rose just above 60% to 15,972.52 kg in the first half of 2022 compared to 9,954.67 kg during the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).