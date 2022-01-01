THE BIG INTERVIEW: 180 years of the magnificent house of Fabergé

(professionaljeweller.com) - A lot has changed in the last 180 years. The British crown has changed hands five times, dozens of prime ministers have come and gone, two world wars rocked the globe, and we witnessed the emergence and later refinement of inventions like the car, the telephone and the internet. But, through all that, Fabergé has endured. This is not to say the company has not evolved in the nearly two centuries since its founding – far from it – or that there were not several dark decades when it was not as prolific as it is now, lying dormant, but while we have seen the rise and fall of other rival businesses in that time, Fabergé is largely still famous for what it has always been known for: namely, making iconic jewellery and its fabled egg objets.