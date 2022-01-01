Orion chief says copper market is heading for a big rebound

SA grants Orion copper mining right at Okiep The South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has granted Orion Minerals a mining right for the Flat Mines area of its Okiep copper project. The mining right is valid for a 15-year period, and could be renewed on application for a further...

Angola hopes to discuss diamond plans with Russia by the end of the year Luanda hopes that the meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade will be held before the end of the year, including to discuss prospects for cooperation on diamonds and other projects...

Former Vice President of ALROSA appointed to head Roscadarstre Vladislav Zhdanov, former vice-president of ALROSA, one of the world's largest diamond mining companies, became the head of public law company Roscadarstre. The news was broken by the website of the Russian government. The order on his appointment...

SA man arrested for illegal possession of rough diamonds An unnamed 51-year-old man from Vredendal North in Western Cape Province, South Africa man was arrested after he was found in possession of five rough diamonds without a valid permit. IOL reports that he is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s...