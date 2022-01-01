Orion chief says copper market is heading for a big rebound

(miningmx.com) - Banking on a rebound in the copper price while developing several mineral deposits isn’t for the faint of heart. When the price of the metal slid by up to 20% over the past three months – amid a broader softness in commodity markets – Orion Minerals adapted its strategy to develop its Prieska mine. “The fundamentals [for copper] are still in place,” says Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart. He expects a big rebound in the copper market due to supply-side constraints. Despite tight supply, demand for copper from the renewable energy component manufacturers remains robust. “On the supply side we’re running in a great market,” Smart says. “We have a decade-long backlog in new supply. We can’t meet current demand [for copper].”
SA grants Orion copper mining right at Okiep
The South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has granted Orion Minerals a mining right for the Flat Mines area of its Okiep copper project. The mining right is valid for a 15-year period, and could be renewed on application for a further...
Angola hopes to discuss diamond plans with Russia by the end of the year
Luanda hopes that the meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade will be held before the end of the year, including to discuss prospects for cooperation on diamonds and other projects...
Former Vice President of ALROSA appointed to head Roscadarstre
Vladislav Zhdanov, former vice-president of ALROSA, one of the world's largest diamond mining companies, became the head of public law company Roscadarstre. The news was broken by the website of the Russian government. The order on his appointment...
SA man arrested for illegal possession of rough diamonds
An unnamed 51-year-old man from Vredendal North in Western Cape Province, South Africa man was arrested after he was found in possession of five rough diamonds without a valid permit. IOL reports that he is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s...
India’s diamond imports from Namibia plummet
India’s diamond imports from Namibia have been declining over the last five years, according to figures seen by Rough&Polished. Data published by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses showed that India imported non-industrial...
