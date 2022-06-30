Global concerns denting mood

Impala Platinum, SA trade minister conclude framework agreement for Royal Bafokeng Platinum acquisition Impala Platinum (Implats) has concluded a framework agreement with South Africa trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel regarding the proposed acquisition of all outstanding shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) that...

Richemont, FARFETCH and Alabbar cement partnership to advance the digitalisation of the luxury Industry Richemont, FARFETCH and Symphony Global, one of the investment vehicles of Mohamed Alabbar, announced a landmark transaction towards the digitalisation of the luxury industry, with the acquisition by FARFETCH and Alabbar of a 47.5% and 3.2% stake...

Galane boosts output at SA gold mine Galane Gold Galaxy produced 5,489 ounces of gold at its Galaxy mine in South Africa in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3,236 ounces, a year earlier. Galaxy gold is situated 45 km west of the provincial capital of Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga...

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) 2022 Congress to be held September 23-25 in Shenzhen, China ICA Congress 2022 with the theme of “Colorful World, Shining China” will be held in Shenzhen China and will include a live event for Chinese attendees and a virtual presentation for global participants.