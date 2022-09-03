The Australian diamonds that no one can see

(mining.com) - Researchers working at the Clarke River Fault, west of Paluma in north Queensland, found the first metamorphic diamonds in rocks in Australia. In a paper published in the journal Science Advances, the scientists point out that the diamonds are invisible to the naked eye.
