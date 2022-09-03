The Australian diamonds that no one can see

Australian scientists on the verge of creating cheap liquid platinum catalyst Australian scientists have found a way to use platinum dissolved in gallium to create a cheap industrial catalyst, according to labnews.co.uk.

ALROSA releases its Sustainability Report for 2021 ALROSA has published its annual Sustainability Report, which discloses the performance of the company and its subsidiaries for 2019-2021 in terms of human capital development, environmental protection, regional development, occupational health and safety...

Newfield secures $55 mln to develop Sierra Leone’s Tongo diamond mine Newfield Resources has entered into a $55 million equity funding facility with SBC Global Investment Fund to advance the company’s Tongo diamond mine in Sierra Leone towards commercial production.

De Beers realises $630 mln from seventh rough diamond sales De Beers raked in $630 million from the seventh rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $522 million, a year earlier or $638 million during the sixth sales cycle of the year.