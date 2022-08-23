De Beers and ALROSA Market Share 2021

(edahngolan.com) - It was a fantastic year for the diamond industry with record-level sales, and it did not skip the major diamond producers. De Beers and ALROSA’s 2021 market share benefited from the improved business environment, posting large market share gains. Compared to 2019, the two posted a double-digit rise in market share. In fact, except for Rio Tinto, which closed its massive Argyle mine in December 2020, all leading diamond producers increased market share. The following figures include a few assumptions: While Kimberley Process production figures are assumed to be an accurate reflection of global diamond production, they are not. They do not factor in the certain amount of smuggling that occurs, which is addressed later in this article.