A Tale of Two Gem Raids

(idexonline.com) - The Brink's jewelry heist that netted up to $100m, and the offer of a $7m reward for the return of Tamara Ecclestone's stolen gems - it's been a busy time for news of high-value crime. Thieves broke into an armored van near Los Angeles earlier this month as it transported jewelry, gems and watches between two trade shows. Insurers put the total loss at $10m but the victims, many described as mom and pop jewelers, say the true value could be as much as 10 times that figure.
News
Fitch projects Ghana gold output recovery after a sharp decline in 2021
Ghana is expected to record a 4% growth in gold output this year following a massive drop last year, which saw the country surrendering its top position to South Africa, according to local media reports citing Fitch Solutions. The growth would be...
Today
GIA expands global business development team
GIA (Gemological Institute of America), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is expanding its business development team for North American and global brands to address the complexities...
Today
Impala Platinum, SA trade minister conclude framework agreement for Royal Bafokeng Platinum acquisition
Impala Platinum (Implats) has concluded a framework agreement with South Africa trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel regarding the proposed acquisition of all outstanding shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) that...
Yesterday
Richemont, FARFETCH and Alabbar cement partnership to advance the digitalisation of the luxury Industry
Richemont, FARFETCH and Symphony Global, one of the investment vehicles of Mohamed Alabbar, announced a landmark transaction towards the digitalisation of the luxury industry, with the acquisition by FARFETCH and Alabbar of a 47.5% and 3.2% stake...
Yesterday
Galane boosts output at SA gold mine
Galane Gold Galaxy produced 5,489 ounces of gold at its Galaxy mine in South Africa in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3,236 ounces, a year earlier. Galaxy gold is situated 45 km west of the provincial capital of Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga...
Yesterday