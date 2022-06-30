A Tale of Two Gem Raids

(idexonline.com) - The Brink's jewelry heist that netted up to $100m, and the offer of a $7m reward for the return of Tamara Ecclestone's stolen gems - it's been a busy time for news of high-value crime. Thieves broke into an armored van near Los Angeles earlier this month as it transported jewelry, gems and watches between two trade shows. Insurers put the total loss at $10m but the victims, many described as mom and pop jewelers, say the true value could be as much as 10 times that figure.