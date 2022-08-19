What a Mature Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Market Could Look Like

(paulzimnisky.com) - After donning 2018 as “the year of the lab-created diamond,” demand for the man-made stones has since continued to steadily grow. At the time, lab-diamonds represented <5% of global diamond jewelry sales, this year the product is expected to breach 10% —and at this pace, 20% is certainly in sight by the end of the decade. The next phase of growth will likely bring upon a newfound level of maturity to the industry shaped by: 1) limitless supply, 2) standard superior quality, 3) branding and proprietary design, 4) and, custom shapes and colors.