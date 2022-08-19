What a Mature Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Market Could Look Like

(paulzimnisky.com) - After donning 2018 as “the year of the lab-created diamond,” demand for the man-made stones has since continued to steadily grow. At the time, lab-diamonds represented <5% of global diamond jewelry sales, this year the product is expected to breach 10% —and at this pace, 20% is certainly in sight by the end of the decade. The next phase of growth will likely bring upon a newfound level of maturity to the industry shaped by: 1) limitless supply, 2) standard superior quality, 3) branding and proprietary design, 4) and, custom shapes and colors.
News
Zim extends incentive for large gold miners
The Zimbabwean government will continue offering an incentive for the country’s major gold miners to produce beyond set output targets. Bloomberg quoted deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura as saying Harare will allow large producers that exceed their...
19 august 2022
LME bans Russian nickel from approved UK warehouses
The London Metal Exchange (LME) has banned Russian nickel from its two approved warehouses in the UK exported on or after July 20, mining.com wrote.
19 august 2022
Murowa Diamonds sub-contractor fails to pay workers for over five months
Murowa Diamonds’ sub-contractor, Capafare Investments, has failed to pay its workers’ salaries for more than five months, according to local media reports. The development saw workers embarking on industrial action. Capafare responded by dismissing 43...
19 august 2022
Canada Nickel Company confirmed discovery at Deloro property
Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced assay results at its Deloro property, which confirm the second significant discovery from the Company's newly acquired properties.
19 august 2022
Russian Finance Ministry: Attempts to question Russia's full compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme are unfounded and speculative
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation commenting on an article published in the New York Times said that Russia has always been and remains an exclusively responsible participant in the Kimberley Process and attempts to question Russia's...
18 august 2022