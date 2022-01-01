Diamond exploration hits a new low — even as rough prices soar

(northernminer.com) - There are few things that are more alluring and exciting than a diamond — but one of them is a significant new diamond discovery. Now those are truly rare. In Canada, we haven’t had a significant diamond discovery for years — and the current lack of spending on exploration makes one less likely to happen in the future. Globally, exploration for diamonds has nearly ground to a halt. In Canada last year, coal exploration attracted more spending than diamond exploration ($61 million vs. $50 million), which fell 21% from the previous year, hitting a 20-year low.
Sarine rolls out e-Grading™ for diamond manufacturers enabling in-house diamond grading
Sarine Technologies Ltd has rolled out its AI-based e-Grading™ to the midstream manufacturing segment of the diamond supply chain, enabling objective, accurate, consistent automated grading directly on-site, concurrent with the completion of the polishing...
Today
DGCX sees encouraging start to H2 of the Year
July marked a positive start to the second half of the year for Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), with volatility driving demand for portfolio risk management as it continues to provide the necessary tools for customers to manage and...
Today
Caracal Q2 gold output down as exploration yields positive results
Caracal Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya produced 746 oz of gold during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1,266 oz in the first quarter of the year.
Yesterday
SA police probe marketing, valuation of Alexkor diamonds
South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the premises of diamond company Alexander Bay Diamonds – previously known as Scarlet Sky Investments with the assistance of the Hawks.
Yesterday
Amplats, Atlatsa complete sale of their interest in Bokoni Platinum
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation have completed all the conditions precedent related to the sale of their joint 100% interest in Bokoni Platinum Mines to a wholly owned subsidiary...
Yesterday