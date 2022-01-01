Diamond exploration hits a new low — even as rough prices soar

(northernminer.com) - There are few things that are more alluring and exciting than a diamond — but one of them is a significant new diamond discovery. Now those are truly rare. In Canada, we haven’t had a significant diamond discovery for years — and the current lack of spending on exploration makes one less likely to happen in the future. Globally, exploration for diamonds has nearly ground to a halt. In Canada last year, coal exploration attracted more spending than diamond exploration ($61 million vs. $50 million), which fell 21% from the previous year, hitting a 20-year low.