LDJS 2022 concludes on a huge success note

India’s Biggest Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery Show (LDJS 2022) for Indian and international jewellers saw more than 25,000 visitors during the 4-day exhibition.

Yesterday

Zimbabwe to sell smaller gold coins

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is planning to sell smaller gold coins starting from November to cater for low-income earners. The Herald quoted the central bank governor John Magudya as saying that the small gold coins will contain 3,11 g...

Yesterday

Capital cost for Karowe underground expansion rises – Lucara

Lucara Diamond says the estimated capital cost for the Karowe underground expansion project, in Botswana, has increased from $534 million to $547 million. It said the increase reflects expected pricing changes following the execution of the main sink...

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds committed to protecting biodiversity

Gem Diamonds, which has a 70% stake in Letseng Diamond mine in Lesotho, says it is committed to protecting biodiversity, mitigating environmental damage and enhancing local conversation.

Yesterday

Amplats, Royal Bafokeng extend disposal of concentrate agreement

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Rustenburg Platinum Mines (RPM) has agreed to extend its disposal of concentrate agreement (DOCA) with Royal Bafokeng Resources (RBR) to February 10, 2023. The...

15 august 2022

How Global Powers Are Attempting To Overcome The Supply Chains Crisis

Today
(jingdaily.com) - After imposing strict restrictions in Beijing and putting major hubs like Shenzhen, Shanghai, Jilin, Tianjin, Ruili, and Beihai under lockdown , China’s economy took a major hit, recording its slowest quarterly growth since the start of the pandemic. As such, gross domestic product for the April to June period grew just 0.4 percent compared to the same time last year. To make matters worse, this week Wuhan authorities have locked down the Jiangxia district of 970,000 residents because of four asymptomatic COVID cases. Considering this situation, it is safe to say that the current supply chain chaos will continue throughout the year.

