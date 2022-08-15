How Global Powers Are Attempting To Overcome The Supply Chains Crisis

(jingdaily.com) - After imposing strict restrictions in Beijing and putting major hubs like Shenzhen, Shanghai, Jilin, Tianjin, Ruili, and Beihai under lockdown , China’s economy took a major hit, recording its slowest quarterly growth since the start of the pandemic. As such, gross domestic product for the April to June period grew just 0.4 percent compared to the same time last year. To make matters worse, this week Wuhan authorities have locked down the Jiangxia district of 970,000 residents because of four asymptomatic COVID cases. Considering this situation, it is safe to say that the current supply chain chaos will continue throughout the year.