South Africa accounts for half of mine deaths among ICMM members in 2021

(miningmx.com) - The International Council on Mining & Metals’ (ICMM’s) Safety Performance Report for 2021 doesn’t make pleasant reading for South Africa’s mining sector with about half of total member fatalities recorded in the country. South African member companies registered a total of 22 fatailities last year with the US comprising for four of the total 43 recorded. This compares to 44 total fatalities in 2020 and 287 in 2019 owing to the losses as a result of the Brumadinho tailings dam collapse.
News
Capital cost for Karowe underground expansion rises – Lucara
Lucara Diamond says the estimated capital cost for the Karowe underground expansion project, in Botswana, has increased from $534 million to $547 million. It said the increase reflects expected pricing changes following the execution of the main sink...
Today
Gem Diamonds committed to protecting biodiversity
Gem Diamonds, which has a 70% stake in Letseng Diamond mine in Lesotho, says it is committed to protecting biodiversity, mitigating environmental damage and enhancing local conversation.
Today
Amplats, Royal Bafokeng extend disposal of concentrate agreement
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Rustenburg Platinum Mines (RPM) has agreed to extend its disposal of concentrate agreement (DOCA) with Royal Bafokeng Resources (RBR) to February 10, 2023. The...
Yesterday
SBI formalises policy to finance manufacturers of lab-grown diamonds
The State Bank of India (SBI) is the first Indian lender to frame a policy to fund manufacturers (cutters & polishers) of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) that are replicas of naturally mined stones.
Yesterday
BBE Projects set to complete delivery of Venetia underground cooling system
BBE Projects is set to complete the delivery of a turnkey air-cooling system for De Beer’s Venetia diamond mine, in Limpopo, South Africa. Mining Weekly reports that the need for cooling was identified as part of the ventilation and occupational hygiene...
Yesterday