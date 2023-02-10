South Africa accounts for half of mine deaths among ICMM members in 2021

Capital cost for Karowe underground expansion rises – Lucara Lucara Diamond says the estimated capital cost for the Karowe underground expansion project, in Botswana, has increased from $534 million to $547 million. It said the increase reflects expected pricing changes following the execution of the main sink...

Gem Diamonds committed to protecting biodiversity Gem Diamonds, which has a 70% stake in Letseng Diamond mine in Lesotho, says it is committed to protecting biodiversity, mitigating environmental damage and enhancing local conversation.

Amplats, Royal Bafokeng extend disposal of concentrate agreement Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Rustenburg Platinum Mines (RPM) has agreed to extend its disposal of concentrate agreement (DOCA) with Royal Bafokeng Resources (RBR) to February 10, 2023. The...

SBI formalises policy to finance manufacturers of lab-grown diamonds The State Bank of India (SBI) is the first Indian lender to frame a policy to fund manufacturers (cutters & polishers) of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) that are replicas of naturally mined stones.