Signet Jewelers announced strategic acquisition of Blue Nile

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's leading retailer of diamond jewelry, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Nile, Inc., a leading online retailer of engagement rings and fine jewelry, for $360 million in an all cash transaction...

Yesterday

Gokhran of Russia to purchase 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots to the State Fund

Gokhran of Russia announced its interest to purchase in September 2022 100 kg of refined platinum in standard ingots (ADM) to the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday

Barrick boosts Q2 gold output

Barrick Gold produced 1.04 million ounces in the second half of 2022 compared to 1.01 million ounces, a year earlier or 990 000 ounces in the first quarter of the year. Production was driven mainly by Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Veladero in...

Yesterday

BlueRock sells two large diamonds for about $122k

BlueRock Diamonds, which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, sold two large stones at the July tender for $121,716. Company chief executive Mike Houston said the diamonds were sold at an average price of more than $9,000 per carat.

Yesterday

Switzerland takes over EU sanctions on Russian gold

Switzerland, a major global hub for gold, has followed the EU in banning imports of Russian gold as part of new sanctions due to the сonflict in Ukraine.

09 august 2022

Nornickel to build new transportation routes to ease logistic challenges

(helsinkitimes.fi) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel has pondered an alternative to European transport routes to sea routes across the Arctic Ocean and the development of ports in Africa. One of the largest producers of nickel, copper and other metals in the world, Russian Norilsk Nickel, which is not under broad international sanctions, is thinking about changing its traditional transportation routes from European to Asian ones.

