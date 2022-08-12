Northam Platinum is a good bet for investors who think PGM prices peaked in 2021

(miningmx.com) - A share that hasn’t been much talked about for its investment prospects is Northam Platinum, according to a recent article in the Financial Mail. The platinum group metal (PGM) company is embroiled in an increasingly hostile race with Impala Platinum (Implats) for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) – a narrative that has been running since November and is set to continue its next chapter at a Competition Tribunal hearing.
HRD Antwerp as a catalyst for talent and innovation in jewelry
Since 1985, every two years, young and innovative designers get the opportunity to compete in the biggest jewelry design contest worldwide.
Nornickel’s shareholders reduce the company’s authorized capital
Nornickel announced that today its shareholders taking part in the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the reduction of the company’s authorized capital by RUB 791,227 to RUB 152,863,397 cancelling 791,227 repurchased ordinary shares with par value...
12 august 2022
DMCC to support JGT Dubai 2023 as its official partner
DMCC has announced that it will support Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) as the official partner of its second edition to be held in February 2023.
12 august 2022
Lucara boosts H1 revenue as strong diamond market continues
Lucara Diamond realised revenue of $120.5 million from its Karowe mine, in Botswana during the first half of 2022 compared to $99.4 million, a year earlier. It said strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals continued, despite growing global...
12 august 2022
Jubilee completes £58m investment to expand PGM, copper, cobalt operational footprint
Jubilee Metals has completed its £58 million investment programme in South Africa and Zambia that has reshaped the company and provided expanded production across PGMs, chrome, copper and cobalt. It said the investment also laid the platform for the...
12 august 2022