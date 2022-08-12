Northam Platinum is a good bet for investors who think PGM prices peaked in 2021

HRD Antwerp as a catalyst for talent and innovation in jewelry Since 1985, every two years, young and innovative designers get the opportunity to compete in the biggest jewelry design contest worldwide.

Nornickel’s shareholders reduce the company’s authorized capital Nornickel announced that today its shareholders taking part in the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the reduction of the company’s authorized capital by RUB 791,227 to RUB 152,863,397 cancelling 791,227 repurchased ordinary shares with par value...

DMCC to support JGT Dubai 2023 as its official partner DMCC has announced that it will support Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) as the official partner of its second edition to be held in February 2023.

Lucara boosts H1 revenue as strong diamond market continues Lucara Diamond realised revenue of $120.5 million from its Karowe mine, in Botswana during the first half of 2022 compared to $99.4 million, a year earlier. It said strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals continued, despite growing global...