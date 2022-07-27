Investors remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about platinum’s future

(miningweekly.com) – Platinum and palladium prices have been heavily influenced by high inflation this year, with financial markets remaining concerned about higher interest rates and real rates of growth. Research and consultancy company CPM Group on July 27 presented a market outlook presentation for the two platinum group metals (PGMs), highlighting that the Ukraine conflict had also influenced PGMs pricing.
