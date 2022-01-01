The history of Australian diamonds is a story of stock-market booms and battles

Barrick boosts Q2 gold output Barrick Gold produced 1.04 million ounces in the second half of 2022 compared to 1.01 million ounces, a year earlier or 990 000 ounces in the first quarter of the year. Production was driven mainly by Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Veladero in...

BlueRock sells two large diamonds for about $122k BlueRock Diamonds, which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, sold two large stones at the July tender for $121,716. Company chief executive Mike Houston said the diamonds were sold at an average price of more than $9,000 per carat.

Switzerland takes over EU sanctions on Russian gold Switzerland, a major global hub for gold, has followed the EU in banning imports of Russian gold as part of new sanctions due to the сonflict in Ukraine.

Get-Diamonds reports significant growth in users in 2022 Get-Diamonds, the diamond trading platform of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the world’s only non-profit e-commerce site, reported a significant increase in the number of registered and active users on the site during the...