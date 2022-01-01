The history of Australian diamonds is a story of stock-market booms and battles

(themandarin.com.au) - The search for diamonds in the Kimberley followed hard on the heels of Australia’s notorious Poseidon boom, in which nickel explorer Poseidon NL’s share price rose from 50 cents to an extraordinary $280. That rise also lifted other mining stocks. Chancers rushed to launch businesses and investment funds that had dubious prospects, but the music soon stopped.
News
Barrick boosts Q2 gold output
Barrick Gold produced 1.04 million ounces in the second half of 2022 compared to 1.01 million ounces, a year earlier or 990 000 ounces in the first quarter of the year. Production was driven mainly by Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Veladero in...
Today
BlueRock sells two large diamonds for about $122k
BlueRock Diamonds, which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, sold two large stones at the July tender for $121,716. Company chief executive Mike Houston said the diamonds were sold at an average price of more than $9,000 per carat.
Today
Switzerland takes over EU sanctions on Russian gold
Switzerland, a major global hub for gold, has followed the EU in banning imports of Russian gold as part of new sanctions due to the сonflict in Ukraine.
Yesterday
Get-Diamonds reports significant growth in users in 2022
Get-Diamonds, the diamond trading platform of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the world’s only non-profit e-commerce site, reported a significant increase in the number of registered and active users on the site during the...
Yesterday
Power Metal seeks large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in Botswana
London-listed exploration company Power Metal Resources has commenced the next phase of exploration at the Molopo Farms Complex Project where it is targeting a large scale nickel-platinum group element discovery in south-western Botswana.
Yesterday