Is the US Jewelry Boom Waning?

(diamonds.net) - Bryan Moeller has enjoyed good business over the last year. In that time, the owner of R.F. Moeller Jeweler has seen his transactions and average ticket prices go up 6% and 27%, respectively. But he’s still nervous about the fourth quarter. “The past two years [of sales] have been beyond our expectations,” says Moeller, whose company has stores in Edina and Saint Paul, Minnesota. “But I know people who are holding off on home remodels, and I see a looming downturn because of key economic factors.”
News
Debswana H1 rough diamond sales grow 54%
Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana sold rough diamonds worth $2,6 billion in the first half of 2022, a growth of 54% compared to $1,7 billion, a year earlier, according to data released by the country’s...
Today
Dollar strength and negative sentiment left gold down 3.5% in July
The World Gold Council report on July says that the dollar was strong and gold investment weak during the month. Gold fell 3.5% in July, leaving it down 2.9% on the year at $1,753/oz.
Today
WGC Report: An SRO for India’s gold industry
The World Gold Council-India has announced the launch of India’s Self-Regulatory Organization for gold, with its new report - An SRO for India’s gold industry.
05 august 2022
Burgundy’s Maison Mazerea brand strategy secures sales agreements
Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited has announced the progress of the sales strategy driven by its ultra-luxury diamond brand, Maison Mazerea. The successful establishment of the brand provides the platform and market positioning to commence sales of an extensive...
05 august 2022
Over 300 Indian businesses meet with DMCC at Roadshows in Chennai and Kerala
DMCC has successfully concluded its Made for Trade Live roadshow in Chennai And Kerala, India, where it highlighted the benefits of doing business in Dubai for Indian companies looking to expand internationally.
05 august 2022