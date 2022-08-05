Is the US Jewelry Boom Waning?

(diamonds.net) - Bryan Moeller has enjoyed good business over the last year. In that time, the owner of R.F. Moeller Jeweler has seen his transactions and average ticket prices go up 6% and 27%, respectively. But he’s still nervous about the fourth quarter. “The past two years [of sales] have been beyond our expectations,” says Moeller, whose company has stores in Edina and Saint Paul, Minnesota. “But I know people who are holding off on home remodels, and I see a looming downturn because of key economic factors.”