Fifty-thousand-year-old diamonds may be used to design ultra-hard yet malleable electronics

(mining.com) - An international team of scientists discovered that diamonds formed during a high-energy shock wave from an asteroid collision around 50,000 years ago have unique and exceptional properties, caused by short-term high temperatures and extreme pressure. In a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, the researchers say that these structures can be targeted for advanced mechanical and electronic applications because they provide the ability to design materials that are not only ultra-hard but also malleable with tunable electronic properties.
